* Equivalent to 2.24 mln T LNG; 99.39 bln cubic feet gas

* Of total, 1.04 mln T for power generation, up 3.7 pct y/y

* Remainder for household and business, up 8 pct y/y (Adds details)

SEOUL, Nov 11 State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Friday it had sold gas equivalent to 2.24 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) domestically in October, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier, helped by economic recovery.

The sales volume was equivalent to 99.38 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Of the total, 1.04 million tonnes were for power generation, up 3.7 percent from a year ago and the remainder went to household and business consumption, up 8.0 percent, said KOGAS, the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole wholesaler, in a filing to the stock exchange.

A South Korean government source said last month that the world's second-largest LNG importer will build nearly 3.5 million tonnes of inventory by mid-November for winter demand.

South Korea's LNG imports jumped 59 percent in September from a year earlier, and the import data for October will be released on Nov. 15 by Korea Customs Service.

South Korea imports LNG mostly from Qatar, Indonesia, Oman, Malaysia, Yemen and Russia. State-run Korea Customs Service is set to release the country's September LNG import data on Saturday. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)