SEOUL Jan 10 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday it had sold gas equivalent to 4.177 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) domestically in December, up 2.1 percent from a year earlier.

The amount was equivalent to 184.98 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Of the total, 1.69 million tonnes were for power generation, up 2.2 percent from a year ago, while the remainder went to household and business consumption, up 1.9 percent, KOGAS, the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock exchange. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)