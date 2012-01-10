SEOUL Jan 10 South Korea's state-run
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday it had sold
gas equivalent to 4.177 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) domestically in December, up 2.1 percent from a year
earlier.
The amount was equivalent to 184.98 billion cubic feet of
natural gas.
Of the total, 1.69 million tonnes were for power generation,
up 2.2 percent from a year ago, while the remainder went to
household and business consumption, up 1.9 percent, KOGAS, the
world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole
wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock exchange.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)