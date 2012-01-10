* Equivalent to 184.98 bln cubic feet gas
SEOUL, Jan 10 South Korea's state-run
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday it had sold
gas equivalent to 4.177 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) domestically in December, up 2.1 percent from a year
earlier.
The amount was equivalent to 184.98 billion cubic feet of
natural gas.
Of the total, 1.69 million tonnes were for power generation,
up 2.2 percent from a year ago, while the remainder went to
household and business consumption, up 1.9 percent, KOGAS, the
world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole
wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock exchange.
South Korea's customs office will release the country's LNG
import data for December on Sunday.
LNG imports dropped 34.5 percent to 2.32 million tonnes in
November from a year ago, as the world's second-largest buyer
reduced volumes after building winter inventories in September
and October, customs data showed last month.
(Reporting by Jumin Park and Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)