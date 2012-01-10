* Equivalent to 184.98 bln cubic feet gas

SEOUL, Jan 10 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday it had sold gas equivalent to 4.177 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) domestically in December, up 2.1 percent from a year earlier.

The amount was equivalent to 184.98 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Of the total, 1.69 million tonnes were for power generation, up 2.2 percent from a year ago, while the remainder went to household and business consumption, up 1.9 percent, KOGAS, the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock exchange.

South Korea's customs office will release the country's LNG import data for December on Sunday.

LNG imports dropped 34.5 percent to 2.32 million tonnes in November from a year ago, as the world's second-largest buyer reduced volumes after building winter inventories in September and October, customs data showed last month. (Reporting by Jumin Park and Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)