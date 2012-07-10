UPDATE 1-Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
SEOUL, July 10 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday that its domestic gas sales in June rose 3.2 percent year-on-year, led by strong power demand.
The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied national gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing with the stock exchange that it sold 2.14 million tonnes of LNG equivalent.
The total is equivalent to 94.64 billion cubic feet of natural gas.
Details are as follows (in million tonnes) :
JUNE 2012 JUNE 2011 CHANGE(%)
For power generation 1.209 1.165 +3.8
For household/business 0.928 0.906 +2.4
Total 2.137 2.071 +3.2 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Ed Lane)
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.