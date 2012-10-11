UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SEOUL, Oct 11 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Thursday its domestic gas sales in September fell 4.0 percent year-on-year. The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing with the stock exchange that it sold 1.87 million tonnes of LNG equivalent. The total is equivalent to 82.81 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Details are as follows (in 1,000 tonnes) : SEPT 2012 SEPT 2011 CHANGE(%) For power generation 900 1,092 -17.6 For household/business 970 856 13.3 Total 1,870 1,948 -4.0 (Reporting By Jane Chung) (Jane.Chung@thomsonreuters.com; +82-2-3704-5644; Reuters Messaging: jane.chung.reuters.com@reuters.net)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.