SEOUL Nov 11 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Friday it had sold gas equivalent to 2.24 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) domestically in October, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier.

The amount was equivalent to 99.38 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Of the total, 1.04 million tonnes were for power generation, up 3.7 percent from a year ago, while the remainder went to household and business consumption, up 8.0 percent, KOGAS, the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock exchange. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)