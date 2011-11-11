SEOUL Nov 11 South Korea's state-run
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Friday it had sold
gas equivalent to 2.24 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) domestically in October, up 5.9 percent from a year
earlier.
The amount was equivalent to 99.38 billion cubic feet of
natural gas.
Of the total, 1.04 million tonnes were for power generation,
up 3.7 percent from a year ago, while the remainder went to
household and business consumption, up 8.0 percent, KOGAS, the
world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole
wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock exchange.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)