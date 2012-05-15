EXCLUSIVE-Polish "bluff" in EU climate talks tests bloc's patience
* Wedded to coal energy, Poland balks at draft EU climate law
SEOUL, May 15 South Korea's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) totalled 2.72 million tonnes in April, a 15 percent rise on an annual basis, while its January-April imports declined 3 percent on the year, customs data showed on Tuesday.
Details of April imports are as follows (in tonnes/ in mmBtu):
April 2012 April 2011 Qatar 865,023/ $18.14 602,021/ $14.44 Indonesia 696,538/ $13.61 505,237/ $12.69 Oman 426,519/ $18.64 424,313/ $14.64 Malaysia 237,190/ $10.43 226,391/ $11.21 Nigeria 187,361/ $14.85 - Russia 127,234/ $ 4.55 190,937/ $ 4.29 Yemen 116,877/ $11.32 195,848/ $ 7.55 Brunei 64,425/ $17.32 64,321/ $13.66 Trinidad Tobago - 104,184/ $10.89 Australia - 56,708/ $11.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 2,721,167/ $15.21 2,369,959/ $12.15
Details for January-April imports are as follows (in tonnes, in mmBtu)
January-April 2012 January-April 2011 Qatar 3,332,234/ $17.90 2,990,257/ $12.96 Indonesia 3,116,000/ $13.58 2,057,578/ $11.83 Oman 1,581,195/ $18.30 1,836,927/ $13.12 Malaysia 1,437,597/ $10.95 1,603,641/ $ 8.36 Yemen 997,183/ $ 6.61 943,598/ $ 6.51 Russia 829,618/ $ 6.85 1,463,916/ $ 6.50 Nigeria 745,233/ $14.49 362,312/ $ 9.71 Trinidad Tobago 615,927/ $11.73 412,736/ $10.25 Egypt 369,844/ $14.34 269,695/ $11.65 Brunei 317,848/ $17.21 304,832/ $12.65 Australia 120,083/ $13.59 492,911/ $ 9.96 Equatorial Guinea 117,544/ $13.75 708,791/ $11.94 U.S. 57,064/ $17.71 59,666/ $ 9.50 Algeria 55,243/ $17.49 - Belgium 52,422/ $18.02 - Peru - 616,824/ $10.00 Norway - 57,781/ $10.32 --------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 13,745,034/ $14.10 14,181,465/ $10.70 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)
* Wedded to coal energy, Poland balks at draft EU climate law
Feb 3 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 13th week in the last 14, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added 17 oil rigs in the week to Feb. 3, bringing the total count up to 583, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there were 46
PARIS, Feb 3 Two Japanese firms agreed to buy a combined 10 percent stake in the new company being split off from Areva for 500 million euros ($538 million) on Friday, helping a state-backed rescue of the French nuclear group.