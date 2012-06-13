SEOUL, June 13 State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Wednesday its domestic gas sales rose 13.3 percent year-on-year in May.

The world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing with the stock exchange that it sold 2.36 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent.

The total is equivalent to 104.69 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Details are as follows (in million tonnes) :

MAY 2012 MAY 2011 CHANGE(%)

For power generation 1.329 1.027 +29.4

For household/business 1.035 1.060 - 2.4

Total 2.364 2.087 +13.3 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)