Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
SEOUL, Sept 11 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday that its domestic gas sales in August rose 15.6 percent year-on-year. The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing with the stock exchange that it sold 2.13 million tonnes of LNG equivalent. The total is equivalent to 94.15 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Details are as follows (in 1,000 tonnes) : AUG 2012 AUG 2011 CHANGE(%) For power generation 1,204 993 21.2 For household/business 922 846 9.0 Total 2,126 1,839 15.6 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.