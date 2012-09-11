SEOUL, Sept 11 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday that its domestic gas sales in August rose 15.6 percent year-on-year. The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing with the stock exchange that it sold 2.13 million tonnes of LNG equivalent. The total is equivalent to 94.15 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Details are as follows (in 1,000 tonnes) : AUG 2012 AUG 2011 CHANGE(%) For power generation 1,204 993 21.2 For household/business 922 846 9.0 Total 2,126 1,839 15.6 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)