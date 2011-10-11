UPDATE 2-Confident Rio Tinto hands back cash as iron ore booms
* Underlying earnings up 12 pct (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
SEOUL Oct 11 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday it had sold gas equivalent to 1.95 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) domestically in September, up 15.8 percent from a year earlier.
The amount was equivalent to 86.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas.
Of the total, 1.1 million tonnes were for power generation, up 22 percent from a year ago, while the remainder went to household and business consumption, up 8.8 percent, KOGAS, the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock exchange. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu and Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Underlying earnings up 12 pct (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian share markets hovered below four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as doubts over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and a looming election in France sapped investors' confidence.
ZURICH, Feb 8 Power technology and automation group ABB reported an end to its almost two-year decline in order intake by posting a small increase in new business on Wednesday and forecasting that 2017 would likely be dominated by market uncertainty.