SEOUL Oct 11 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday it had sold gas equivalent to 1.95 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) domestically in September, up 15.8 percent from a year earlier.

The amount was equivalent to 86.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Of the total, 1.1 million tonnes were for power generation, up 22 percent from a year ago, while the remainder went to household and business consumption, up 8.8 percent, KOGAS, the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock exchange. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu and Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)