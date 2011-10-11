* LNG inventory as of Tuesday stands at over 3 mln T -govt
* KOGAS says Sept domestic gas sales up 15.8 pct y/y
* Sept gas sales equivalent to 1.95 mln T LNG -KOGAS
By Cho Mee-young
SEOUL, Oct 11 South Korea's liquefied natural
gas (LNG) inventory stood at over 3 million tonnes as of
Tuesday, and the world's second-largest LNG importer plans to
build nearly 3.5 million tonnes of inventory by mid-November for
winter demand, a government source said.
Earlier, state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said
it had sold gas equivalent to 1.95 million tonnes of LNG
domestically in September, up 15.8 percent from a year earlier
and led by strong demand for power generation. The amount was
equivalent to 86.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas.
"The inventory will gradually grow until mid-November to
reach nearly full storage capacity," the source told Reuters by
phone.
The stock build will be mostly from supplies under long-term
contracts, said the source, who declined to be identified as
they were not authorised to talk to the media.
South Korea imports LNG mostly from Qatar, Indonesia, Oman,
Malaysia, Yemen and Russia. State-run Korea Customs Service is
set to release the country's September LNG import data on
Saturday.
EYES ON WINTER DEMAND
KOGAS said last month that its LNG inventory would stand at
an estimated 2.26 million tonnes by year-end and 2.77 million
tonnes by end-September to meet seasonal winter demand. It added
that it would "flexibly purchase short-term and spot LNG cargoes
to ensure stable winter supplies."
At the end of this month, the government which is currently
running an unofficial task force team to monitor LNG supply from
November through March, plans to unveil the exact volume to be
supplied through spot markets to meet winter demand, according
to the source.
The Korean government is also deploying a team to check on
power supply during the winter after last month's severe power
cuts which mainly affected residential areas and led Minister of
Knowledge Economy Choi Joong-kyung to offer his resignation.
South Korea's gas sales have been robust year-on-year, led
by demand for power generation.
Of total domestic sales in September, 1.1 million tonnes
were for power generation, up 22 percent from a year ago, while
the remainder went to household and business consumption, up 8.8
percent, KOGAS, the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and
South Korea's sole wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock
exchange.
South Korea's August power sales went up 3 percent on
average from a year earlier, led by industrial demand, although
residential consumption dipped due to cooler than usual weather,
according to the latest data by the economy
ministry.
South Korea raised domestic gas rates by 5.3 percent on
average on Monday in a move to reflect higher import costs of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) and help cut losses in state-run
KOGAS.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young, editing by Miral Fahmy)