* Gazprom deal a breather for Kyrgyz government
* Kyrgyz official spurns nationalist criticism
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olga Dzyubenko
MOSCOW/BISHKEK, July 29 Russia's Gazprom
has paid $1 to take over Kyrgyzstan's natural gas
network and pledged to invest billions of roubles to upgrade its
gas infrastructure and ensure stable supply, Russian and Kyrgyz
government officials said.
Natural gas supplies to the impoverished mountainous nation
of 5.5 million were repeatedly interrupted during the past
winter due to its mounting unpaid bills to Kazakhstan and
Uzbekistan.
The energy shortages caused widespread popular discontent
with the government of the mainly Muslim country, where two
presidents have been deposed by violent revolts since 2005.
A senior source at Russia's Energy Ministry said the deal on
Gazprom's takeover of Kyrgyzstan's natural gas network was
signed on Friday afternoon.
"Gazprom will acquire (state gas company) Kyrgyzgaz for a
symbolic $1," he said on condition of anonymity.
"It will buy its subsidiary under a scheme designed for
protection from possible opposition from minority shareholders.
Gazprom will invest 20 billion roubles ($609 million) in the
first five years."
The 25-year agreement, posted on the Russian government site
(www.government.ru), stipulates that Gazprom, Russia's gas
export monopoly, will guarantee the development and upgrade of
Kyrgyzstan's gas equipment and pipelines as well as
uninterrupted supplies of gas to local consumers.
A Kyrgyz official moved to dispel allegations by some
nationalist opposition activists that the deal with Gazprom
means heavier dependence on Russia.
"There should be no such concerns," Alibek Stambekov, deputy
chief of the energy sector and subsoil use department at the
Kyrgyz government, said.
"One should not be talking about losing energy independence,
but rather about boosting (energy) security and partnership. The
arrival of Gazprom here means uninterrupted gas supplies."
In taking over Krygyzgaz, Gazprom will also assume its debts
of around $40 million, Kyrgyz officials have said. They also
expected Moscow's energy giant to broker lower tariffs for gas
bought from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Russia, which like the United States holds a military air
base in Kyrgyzstan, has repeatedly stated an intention to
strengthen the economic foothold in the country, which borders
China.
Last September Russia agreed to write off nearly $500
million of Kyrgyz debt in exchange for a package of hydropower
projects in Kyrgyzstan and a 15-year extension of the lease for
the Russian military base.
Kyrgyzstan's parliament last month gave the United States
until July next year to shut its air force base, used to ferry
U.S. personnel and cargo in and out of Afghanistan.
Minority shareholders in Kyrgyzgaz, who together hold 6.36
percent, include individuals and companies that bought shares
for privatisation vouchers. The company has not paid them
dividends for years.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jane Baird)