* Energy crisis fuels turmoil in Kyrgyzstan as frosts bite
* Gazprom seeks 100 pct share in Kyrgyzgas
* Kyrgyz head wants investment, cheaper gas for his nation
* Russia firms footprint in former imperial backyard
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, Dec 24 Kyrgyzstan will sell its state
gas company to Russia's Gazprom early next year, to
ease a crippling energy crisis, its president said on Monday.
Gas supplies to Kyrgyzstan's north via its leading supplier
Kazakhstan have sputtered due to mounting unpaid bills. Tens of
thousands of residents of the capital Bishkek have suffered
night temperatures at minus 20 Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit).
Russia, which like the United States runs a military air
base in Kyrgyzstan, is keen to strengthen its economic foothold
in the mountainous country neighbouring China.
Simmering popular discontent and opposition criticism of the
fledgling cabinet of Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev pose a
threat to the fragile peace in the impoverished nation of 5.5
million which has seen two presidents deposed in violent revolts
since 2005.
"If in the first quarter of next year Gazprom becomes the
owner of Kyrgyzgas, we will have no stoppages of gas supplies,"
President Almazbek Atambayev told his annual news conference,
referring to the Kyrgyz state-run gas company.
"As a citizen and president, I do not cling to Kyrgyzgas. I
only need affordable, uninterrupted and inexpensive gas supplies
to our towns."
Kyrgyzstan also wants the Russian gas giant to invest no
less than $500 million in modernising its gas transportation
network and prospect for natural gas, Atambayev said.
"Gazprom accepted all these conditions and said: 'We want to
buy the entire 100-percent stake (in Kyrgyzgas)'," he said.
Atambayev said the state and its social fund, which is in
charge of pensions and other welfare, jointly held 87 percent in
Kyrgyzgas. "So I told them (Gazprom) that they would have to buy
out the remainder from minority stake holders."
In September, Moscow agreed to write off nearly $500 million
in Kyrgyz debts in return for a package of military and energy
deals with Bishkek.
In October, Atambayev took part in a ground-breaking
ceremony in northern Kyrgyzstan, where Russian state-controlled
power producer RusHydro will build four power stations by 2016
.
In a clear reference to his nationalist opponents at home
who fear Russia's growing role, Atambayev said: "We should not
behave like a dog in the manger. We only want our citizens to
have gas, electricity and heating in their homes."
Local media had quoted Kyrgyz government and state officials
as saying that Kyrgyzstan was prepared to sell its gas company
to Gazprom for a nominal price of just $1 in order to get a
strong investor for the decrepit sector.
"I don't know where they took this figure of $1," Atambayev
said. "In fact, Gazprom will have to pay more ... because
Kyrgyzgas owes around $40 million to Kazakhstan alone."
Kazakhstan supplies 50,000 cubic metres of natural gas per
hour to Kyrgyzstan at $224 per 1,000 cubic metres. Next-door
Uzbekistan supplies 8,700 cubic metres per hour to southern
Kyrgyzstan, charging $290 per 1,000 cubic metres.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by William Hardy)