BISHKEK, March 12 Kyrgyzstan expects to reach a final agreement on the sale of its natural gas network to Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom by the end of this month, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev said on Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan, a Central Asian nation of 5.5 million, is keen to modernise its decrepit Soviet-era network of natural gas pipelines and ensure stable supplies of the fuel from neighbours Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The two ethnically kin Turkic nations cut gas supplies to Kyrgyzstan for a few weeks during harsh winter frosts last December due to its failure to pay the mounting gas bills.

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said in December Gazprom had said it wanted to buy 100 percent of Kyrgyz state gas company Kyrgyzgas.

He said at the time he would not object to such a sale, but denied media reports that Kyrgyzstan could sell its gas network to Gazprom for a symbolic price of $1.

"The process of negotiations is under way, and I hope that during March we will finish it," Satybaldiyev told Reuters in an interview. "Only technical issues have remained to be resolved."

"Our experts have already met in Moscow, and now we will host such a meeting on March 18-19."

Satybaldiyev gave no details.

Under Atambayev, Kyrgyzstan, which hosts both Russian and U.S. military air bases and neighbours China, has embraced Russia's plans to strengthen its economic foothold in the mountainous nation.

About 1 million Kyrgyz citizens work abroad, mainly in Russia, sending home cash remittances which help keep afloat the cash-starved economy.