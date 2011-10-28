- - Chris Kimmerle is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.

By Chris Kimmerle

NEW YORK, Oct 28 As the United States continues to deal with the aftermath of the collapsed real estate bubble and the associated erosion of home values, there may be an unrecognized exposure for real estate lenders resulting from the rapid expansion of oil and gas development.

The risk is in states such as Colorado, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania as well as in the urban, suburban and exurban areas of Denver, Fort Worth and Pittsburgh, and involves the decline in real estate values that follows the severance of surface and mineral rights on mortgaged properties.

Many lenders may not be aware of their exposure to properties with drilling leases, a risk that may be tremendous but unquantifiable.

There have been tens of thousands of oil and gas leases executed during the shale revolution, and the footprint of the industry continues to grow as exploration and production (E&P) companies move their operations from dry gas to liquid hydrocarbon-rich shale plays.

In theory, the risk to the lender is minimal. Borrowers are required to gain the prior approval of lenders before executing mineral leases. However, many borrowers are unfamiliar with the terms and conditions contained in their loan agreements. And rapid advances in extraction technology are redefining the risks to the surface estates of properties already in mortgage portfolios.

Simply, who wants to buy a property with a gas well 200 feet from the front door, a noisy compressor in the back yard or a small tank farm in the front yard? Or, more importantly, the uncertainty associated with a property at risk of development at some time in the future.

Think coal mining and mountain top removal. Before the 1970s no one envisioned that advances in technology and changing economics would permit the removal of hundreds of feet of earth and rock from the top of a mountain to gain access to the underlying coal seam -- or that shale would be mined from open pit operations to recover oil.

MINERAL OWNERSHIP

In contrast to standard global practice, mineral ownership in the United States is vested in landowners, not the government. State and local laws govern property ownership and use except in cases where the mineral estate is on federal lands.

As a rule, the owner of real estate holds title to both the surface and underlying mineral estates. However, the surface ownership may be severed from the mineral at any time through a sale, lease, gift or bequest.

POTENTIAL PROBLEM ON LENDER BALANCE SHEETS

In theory, a property owner must secure a lender's prior written consent before selling or transferring all or any part of a property used to secure a mortgage loan.

In reality, the property owner may not be aware of their obligation to the lender and not gain prior approval of a lease. Loan service companies receiving lease approval requests may not be competent or prepared to allocate the resources required to fully understand or assess the risk associated with an oil and gas transaction. What's more, the economic impact of oil and gas development may shift over time due to rapid advances in technology.

Once executed, a mineral lease is filed with the local county and may not be discovered by the lender until it initiates a property foreclose. At that point, the value of the underlying asset may be less than the outstanding principal and interest due under the mortgage obligation.

THE OIL AND GAS LEASE

Under the terms of a standard oil and gas lease, E&P companies gain an unfettered and exclusive right "as may be necessary or convenient" to explore, develop, produce, measure, transport and market production from the leasehold, and "from adjoining lands". These rights survive the term of the agreement and "run as long as operations are continued" -- in essence an open-ended agreement.

Lessors also provide E&P companies with an unrestricted right to construct and use roads, electric power and telephone facilities, as well as the pipelines, compressors and collection facilities required to recover hydrocarbons from the leasehold and neighboring properties.

The shale gas revolution has been driven by a rapid evolution of well-development technology including horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracking. And standard-form oil and gas lease provisions permit deployment of future technological advances regardless of their impact on the surface owner.

Other lease provisions permit not only the unrestricted consumption of oil and gas recovered from the leased property but also unlimited access to non-domestic water sources free of cost. And well drilling and completion operations can consume millions of gallons of water.

Upon hydrocarbon depletion, the lessee has the right to construct and operate an underground storage field, including surface facilities such as compressors, processing equipment and tanks.

The primary term of a lease often runs for five years and renews, at the option of the lessee, in perpetuity provided payments are made or as long as operations are conducted on the leasehold.

In essence, the standard-form oil and gas lease gives the E&P company an unrestricted right to the hydrocarbon-related mineral estate, unfettered use of surface and minimal obligation to return the surface, other than the drill pad itself, to its pre-development condition upon termination of the lease.

This is not much comfort to a lender who may unwittingly see its asset value evaporate due to fracking fluid contamination, damage to ponds and streams, loss of recreational value, or impairment of other quality-of-life-related issues such as noise and line-of-sight issues.

THE RISK TO REAL ESTATE VALUES

The open question centers on the impact an oil and gas lease exerts on the market value of a piece of mortgaged real estate.

In the Greater Green River basin of Wyoming, gas development has been associated with the disturbance of wildlife habitat as well as light, noise and air-quality issues. The area southwest of Pinedale, Wyoming resembles a checkerboard of well pads connected by service roads and gathering lines that are visible in Google Earth satellite images.

Suburban neighborhoods around Fort Worth, Texas have been centers of ongoing complaints associated with gathering system compressor emissions and noise.

In the Delaware Valley of eastern Pennsylvania and New York, there is a growing sensitivity to the risks associated with the surface disposal of fracking fluids and an emerging concern surrounding the cutting of hardwood forests to accommodate drill pads, access roads, and gas gathering systems.

These are all quality-of-life issues that have the potential to drive prospective buyers away from properties exposed to the real or perceived risks of oil and gas development, exposing lenders to an erosion of real estate prices and declining asset values.

Dirk Dieterich of Western Royalties offers his clients a possible solution -- the incorporation of a restrictive "non-development" lease clause. Under non-development provisions, E&P companies are permitted to recover oil and gas from the leasehold but are prohibited from disturbing the surface for drill pads, access roads, gathering systems or storage field operations.

It is now time for real estate lenders to reexamine their exposure to oil and gas leases. Going forward, lenders may want to consider requiring non-development lease provisions for urban, suburban and exurban properties as well as property where oil and gas development may conflict with other land uses. (Editing by John Kemp and Alden Bentley) (Chris.Kimmerle@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: Chris.Kimmerle@thomsonreuters.com.net; 646-223-7914))