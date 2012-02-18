By Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 18 The proposed listing
of Gas Malaysia Bhd in Malaysia has been delayed to
the second quarter of 2012, its major shareholder MMC Corp Bhd
said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.
The planned listing of Gas Malaysia, the country's sole
supplier of natural gas to the non-power sector, was originally
scheduled to list by fourth quarter of 2011, but has been
delayed to the first quarter of this year due to non-compliance
with Malaysia's Securities Commission (SC)'s rules.
"Gas Malaysia is still in the midst of complying with the
conditions imposed by the SC for the proposed listing as stated
in their approval letter dated Oct 7, 2011 which was announced
by MMC Corp on Oct 10, 2011," Malaysian Builder MMC Corp, which
owns some 41.8 percent of Gas Malaysia, said in the filing.
"Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the proposed listing
which was earlier expected to be completed by the first quarter
of 2012, is now envisaged to be completed by the second quarter
of 2012," it added.
One of the SC's conditions was for Gas Malaysia to ensure
that its petrol stations were not built on land that was not
designated for that purpose, according to a previous
announcement by MMC Corp in October last year.
A source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters in
August last year that MMC Corp could raise up to some 750
million Malaysian ringgit ($246.43 million), or about 2.25
ringgit a share, from the listing of Gas Malaysia on the Kuala
Lumpur stock exchange.
($1 = 3.0435 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)