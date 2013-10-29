(Adds banks, purpose of loan, debt)

MADRID Oct 29 Spanish company Gas Natural has signed a 2.25 billion euro ($3.1 billion) deal to refinance debt and provide liquidity, it said on Tuesday.

The loan will be structured as a club deal, meaning funds will be supplied by a number of a banks, and replaces a previous club deal loan.

Gas Natural said Caixabank would be the lead bank on the deal, while BBVA, Banco Santander, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, HSBC, ING Direct, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Mizuho Bank, Natixis, Societe Generale, Royal Bank of Scotland and UniCredit would participate.

Gas Natural had 15 billion euros of debt at the end of June.

The company is due to publish nine-month results on Nov. 5.

