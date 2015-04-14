(Adds details, background)
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, April 14 Spain's Criteria, the parent
company of lender Caixabank, is considering the sale
of 4 percent of energy firm Gas Natural, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Criteria is Gas Natural's main shareholder, holding 34.4
percent of its share capital. It would use the proceeds of any
sale to partly finance the purchase of a stake in oil major
Repsol owned by its Caixabank unit, the source said.
The double move would enable Caixabank to boost its capital
and finances while at the same time allowing Criteria to
maintain a grip on Gas Natural.
The Gas Natural sale would raise around 900 million euros
($959 million) at Gas Natural's current market value. The sale
of other industrial stakes was also possible, the source said.
"Criteria can finance the Repsol acquisition through a bond
or by selling part of its industrial stakes, including 4 percent
of Gas Natural," the source said on condition of anonymity.
Criteria said earlier on Tuesday that it was issuing 1
billion euros of a new 7-year bond.
Criteria and Gas Natural declined to comment.
Caixabank currently owns 11.9 percent of Repsol but would
have to retain a 2.5 percent stake after it issued debt
convertible into the oil company's shares for that amount in
2013. The remaining 9.4 percent stake has a market value of 2.4
billion euros ($2.5 billion).
Criteria said in the past it was open to selling part of its
stake in Gas Natural but always within the limits or remaining
the first shareholder and keeping its control over the company.
Gas Natural's second-biggest shareholder is Repsol, with a
30 percent stake.
($1 = 0.9382 euros)
(Editing by Julien Toyer and Louise Heavens)