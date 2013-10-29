* Considering forming fund to inject assets, offer to local investors

* Denies report it's selling stakes in Zubair, Badra, Surgil, Senoro fields

SEOUL Oct 29 State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said it is considering injecting its stakes in four overseas oil and gas fields into a fund and offering it to local investors and denied a media report it was eyeing a sale of the assets.

The plan by the world's top corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas follows a similar move announced last week by state-run oil company Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) and comes amid heightened political scrutiny of South Korea's energy investments.

The moves mark a change of tack for South Korea's state-run oil and gas firms, which have faced criticism from a new government after running up debt in an overseas spending spree in recent years and are under pressure to sell underperforming assets to bolster their finances.

"The firm is seeking to attract investment by forming a fund targeting local institutional investors...it won't sell the assets themselves," KOGAS said in a filing to the exchange, without elaborating.

The company's announcement came when it was asked by the Korea stock exchange to clarify a local media report which had said KOGAS was considering selling the assets.

The assets that will go into the fund are KOGAS's stakes in Iraq's Zubair and Badra oil fields, Uzbekistan's Surgil gas field and Indonesia's Senoro gas field.

"These four assets are candidates for a possible fund, of which size is not yet finalised," a KOGAS source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media, told Reuters by phone.

The fund, for example, will be designed to hold a certain stake in new subsidiaries which will be fully owned by KOGAS's existing subsidiaries that were already set up to own some stake in the four fields, he said.

KOGAS holds 23.75 percent stake in Zubair, 22.5 percent in Badra and 9.8 percent in Senoro, while it holds 22.5 percent stake in a Korean consortium which holds 50 percent stake in Surgil, according to its web site (www.kogas.co.kr).

Asia's fourth-largest economy imports almost all of its oil and gas. It rapidly expanded overseas investments between 2008 and 2012 to boost oil and gas supplies from overseas reserves in a bid to curb inflation led by costlier energy imports.

However, its resource investment policy has changed with a change of government in February this year. Energy Minister Yoon Sang-jick said in April that Seoul would focus more on the quality of its overseas resource investments than the quantity.

KOGAS said earlier this month it was considering selling 5 to 10 percent of its stake in the LNG Canada project, in which it currently holds 20 percent. Last month it also reported to the stock exchange that it was considering selling at least part of its 15 percent holding in the $18.5 billion Gladstone LNG (GLNG) project in Australia.

KNOC said last week it aims to raise 3.1 trillion won ($2.92 billion) by 2017 from local investors, including the National Pension Service, to help fund its future overseas acquisitions.

($1 = 1061.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)