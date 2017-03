LONDON, June 19 The North Morecambe (Barrow) gas sub-terminal in Britain is undergoing an unplanned outage, operator Centrica said in a market update.

The outage began at 0730 a.m. (0630 GMT) and cut production capacity to zero.

Centrica said the outage was caused by a technical process issue and did not give an expected return date. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale. Editing by Jane Merriman)