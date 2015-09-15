LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site is undergoing an unplanned outage affecting deliverability, operator SSE said in a market update on Tuesday.

The outage, which cut the site's ability to receive gas by 122.5 megawatt hours, began at 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Tuesday and is expected to end at 9 p.m. (2000 GMT), SSE said.

