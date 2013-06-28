BRUSSELS, June 28 EU Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger welcomed the selection of the Trans Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP) to ship Azeri gas to the European Union on
Friday, saying it would provide increased security of supply.
"We now have a new partner for gas, and I am confident that
we will receive more gas in the future," Oettinger said in a
statement.
"Whether the system consists of two gas pipelines - TANAP
and TAP - or one single pipeline as earlier projects had
foreseen - does not make any difference in terms of energy
security."
The consortium developing Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field
announced on Friday it had chosen TAP, which links to the TANAP
route across Turkey, to ship natural gas to the European Union.