BAKU, June 28 Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Friday it plans to join the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project for natural gas deliveries to Europe, together with BP and Total, by the end of this year.

"SOCAR, BP and Total will join TAP in the framework of 50-percent share that was offered to us before," Elshad Nassirov, SOCAR vice president, told reporters.

"It will happen before an investment decision is taken, before the end of this year."