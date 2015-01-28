* OMV, GDF, major German players to be approached
* Price tag between 750 million-1.2 billion euros
* Could also carry Russian gas
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Jan 28 Slovak pipeline operator Eustream
expects to sign a memorandum of understanding in the next two
weeks with counterparts in Romania and Bulgaria on a proposed
gas pipeline aimed at reducing Balkan reliance on Russia, its
chief said on Wednesday.
The project, its backers say, would ensure countries
including Bulgaria and Serbia can receive gas even if Russian
supplies via Ukraine are disrupted.
The Slovak operator has proposed gas be piped from western
European hubs via Slovakia's existing system into Ukraine and
then into Romania and on to Bulgaria.
"We expect to sign a memorandum of understanding with both
Romanians and Bulgarians within, let's say two weeks," Eustream
Chairman Tomas Marecek told Reuters on the sidelines of a
European gas conference in Vienna.
"Eustream is working as a major promoter of the project but
we still discuss with many counterparties who could
theoretically participate as shareholders."
Russia has halted gas flows to Ukraine three times in the
past decade, disruptions that have hit especially hard in the
Balkans where many countries rely almost wholly on Russian gas
through a single transit route.
The Slovak pipeline operator is considering a joint venture
with a number of foreign companies to build the project with an
estimated price tag of between 750 million euros ($850.58
million) to 1.2 billion euros, depending on the final route
Marecek said.
"We plan to discuss it with the big German names," he said.
"We will definitely discuss it with OMV and have
already discussed it with Gaz de France."
The proposed 570-kilometre project would have a potential
capacity of up to 20 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year and the
ability to transport gas either from Russia to the Balkans, or
from the West to the Balkans.
It would connect Eustream's existing system -- which has a
capacity of more than 80 bcm -- to Ukraine's under-utilised
Soyuz pipeline leading to the Romanian border.
Aside from Russian gas, the pipeline could tap supplies from
Austria's gas hub or from alternative sources such as the
Caspian Sea and the Mediterranean, Marecek added.
"If the pipeline is built the whole of Europe and especially
this region can become less dependent on Russia," he said.
"Especially in terms of diversification of transit routes
and in terms of diversification of the sources as well."
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Writing by Michael Kahn,; Editing by William Hardy)