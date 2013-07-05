VIENNA, July 5 The route planned by the Nabucco
West pipeline project is not dead despite losing out in bidding
to carry Azeri natural gas to western Europe, European Energy
Commissioner Guenther Oettinger wrote in a newspaper column on
Friday.
"This is just the beginning. The decision to build TAP and
later to deliver more gas also means that the supply path to
Austria - Nabucco West at the moment - is still in the
conversation," he said.
Gas from Azerbaijan's vast Shah Deniz 2 gas field and
eventually other Azeri fields will flow to Europe.
Nabucco West proposed a route that would have collected the
Azeri gas from a pipeline in Turkey and carried to Austria via
Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary.
TAP, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, will also start in Turkey,
but instead cross Greece and Albania before reaching southern
Italy.
Both routes will be needed in the medium term to help secure
gas supplies for Europe, Oettinger wrote in Austria's
WirtschaftsBlatt.
Azeri energy company SOCAR picked TAP over Nabucco West last
week but it, too, said future gas supplies could be sent to
central Europe.
The decision by SOCAR and partners including BP and
Statoil capped more than a decade of planning.
TAP plans to deliver 10 billion cubic metres of Azeri gas to
Europe each year beginning in 2019.
Its shareholders are Statoil, Swiss company AXPO
and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas. Nabucco West is led by
Austrian energy company OMV.
OMV has said it considers the Nabucco project over and that
it might turn its attention instead toward delivering gas to
Europe from the Black Sea.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)