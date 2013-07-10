BAKU, July 10 Azeri state energy company SOCAR and British BP will get 20 percent each, while French Total will have a 10 percent stake in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, SOCAR's president said on Wednesday.

"All documents will be signed within two months," Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters, without giving further details.

Capping more than a decade of planning, SOCAR and partners including BP and Statoil formally selected the TAP last month to supply gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II project in the Caspian Sea.

TAP plans to deliver 10 billion cubic metres of Azeri gas to Europe each year beginning in 2019, linking a Turkish pipeline to southern Italy via Greece and Albania.