East Europeans decry "double standards" for food, seek change to EU law
* Brand ingredients differ between eastern, western EU markets
VIENNA, June 26 Nabucco West, the OMV-led consortium that was bidding to build a pipeline to bring Azeri gas to Europe, has not been selected by the gas field's operators, it said on Wednesday.
Nabucco West, which had been a decade in the planning, was competing with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, a project of Statoil , AXPO and E.ON Ruhrgas.
"The Nabucco West project was not selected by the consortium," OMV said in a statement.
"OMV intends to play a role in further securing and diversifying the gas supply to Europe and will assess alternatives to complement the existing supply routes."
* Brand ingredients differ between eastern, western EU markets
LONDON, March 1 Ford plans to axe 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales, trade unions said on Wednesday, although the U.S. carmaker said there were no immediate plans for cuts nor had it confirmed any future losses.
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (adds comment from opposition City spokesman)