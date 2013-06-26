VIENNA, June 26 Nabucco West, the OMV-led consortium that was bidding to build a pipeline to bring Azeri gas to Europe, has not been selected by the gas field's operators, it said on Wednesday.

Nabucco West, which had been a decade in the planning, was competing with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, a project of Statoil , AXPO and E.ON Ruhrgas.

"The Nabucco West project was not selected by the consortium," OMV said in a statement.

"OMV intends to play a role in further securing and diversifying the gas supply to Europe and will assess alternatives to complement the existing supply routes."