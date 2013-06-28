ANKARA, June 28 Turkey is assessing an invitation which it received to become a partner in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters on Friday.

TAP will deliver 10 billion cubic metres of Azeri gas each year, transporting it via Turkey across Greece and Albania into southern Italy.

TAP includes Statoil, Swiss company AXPO and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay)