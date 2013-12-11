(Changes to denote 55,000 land owners in para 4, not people)

* To tender for material supply, land rights in 2014

* Seen on track for operations from 2019

* Tied in with Azeri gas project decision on Dec 17

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 The Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP) project to bring gas from the Caspian region via Turkey into Europe is gearing up to tender in 2014 ahead of its planned construction start a year later, it said on Wednesday.

"We plan to send invitations to tender during 2014 for pre-qualified engineering and pipeline contract packages, possibly in the first half," communications head Lisa Givert said on the sidelines of a gas event held in Germany to bring together suppliers and future customers for the new route.

"One big part of the project is also gaining access to land and rights of way to be able to meet the timetable for first gas to flow in 2019, but we're on track," she said.

Potential suppliers have not yet been made public, nor the total expected cost of the project, which is expected to involve 55,000 land owners in three countries.

TAP is the pivotal link in the Southern Corridor, a route to ship gas from central Asia, the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean basin to the European Union, which is seeking to diversify supplies away from dependence on imported Russian gas.

TAP will cross Greece and Albania before reaching Italy and is to be built by a consortium led by BP, Norway's Statoil and Azerbaijan's SOCAR.

They plan to deliver 10 billion cubic metres of gas per year to Europe, and possibly double that in the long-term future.

On December 17 the BP-led Azeri Shah Deniz gas field consortium is due to issue its final investment decision (FID) on phase II expansion aimed at securing output that will fill the new gas routes to Turkey and Europe.

"We are closely tied in to that decision," Givert said.

She said that TAP would mean 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in investment for Greece and 1 billion euros' worth for Albania, boosting local industries and employment.

In June, TAP was selected by Shah Deniz over a rival project called Nabucco West.

In September, Shah Deniz chose international buyers of its future gas output.

($1 = 0.7261 euros)