* Poland to take first commercial shipment of LNG by July
* Government has agreed on new gas pipe to Norway
* Country hopes to become regional gas trading hub
WARSAW, March 21 A new liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal and a planned pipeline to Norway will help Poland
to reduce its reliance on Russian supplies and boost its goal of
becoming a regional gas trading hub, government and utility
officials said on Monday.
Poland, which for more than four decades was part of the
Moscow-led Soviet bloc, imports most of the gas it consumers
from Russia. But it has been looking for years to diversify
sources of supply, not least because of the unease created by
Russia's interference in neighbouring Ukraine.
Poland has finished construction of a 3 billion zlotys ($794
million) LNG terminal by the Baltic Sea, which is expected to
receive its first commercial shipments in July.
Late last year, state-controlled utility PGNiG also
revived plans to build a pipeline by 2022 to carry gas from
Norway.
"Thanks to the terminal and the Norway link this big dream
of Poland becoming a gas hub could materialise," PGNiG deputy
head Janusz Kowalski told a gas conference.
While a Polish gas trading hub is at least a few years off,
analysts say shared borders with seven nations and a long Baltic
coast provide an ideal location for connections to EU markets to
the south and west, as well as Baltic and Nordic countries.
Success will depend on attracting high volumes of gas, which
Poland hopes the Norwegian link and LNG terminal will provide.
So far, one supply contract has been agreed for the terminal
- for Qatargas to supply PGNiG. The deal assumes gas
deliveries of 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) annually via the
terminal for 20 years starting from 2014 when the facility was
initially set to open.
But Poland could also buy LNG from the United States, with
the terminal's capacity seen potentially expanding to 10 billion
bcm from 5 bcm currently, government energy official Piotr
Naimski said.
"We need two if not three sources of gas supplies," Naimski
told the conference. "The LNG terminal is not enough and that is
why we should gain access to another source, which is the
pipeline to Norway. The government has decided that the project
should be developed."
Gas grid operators in Poland, Denmark and Norway have all
said they have started analysing the pipeline plan.
PGNiG's Kowalski said his company might consider further
acquisitions in Norway that could boost the company's production
in the North Sea to around 3 bcm of gas by 2022.
($1 = 3.7774 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Additional reporting Nerijus
Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Michael Kahn and Makr Potter)