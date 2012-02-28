(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By David K. Randall
NEW YORK Feb 28 High gasoline prices
could eat away at the underpinnings of the U.S. stock market's
recent rally.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index is approaching 1,370,
up 8.6 percent from the start of the year. That's the high-water
mark it reached in May before a volatile summer erased the gains
and the S&P ended at 1,257, a 2 percent gain after dividends for
the year.
The Dow Jones industrial average, meanwhile, looks poised to
soon close above the psychological milestone of 13,000 for the
first time since May 2008.
Improving consumer confidence is one reason behind the swift
march forward. The housing market appears to be stabilizing, and
the unemployment rate fell to 8.3 percent in January from 9.1
percent in August. The University of Michigan's consumer
confidence survey rose for the sixth straight month in February.
That confidence may be shaky, however. The average price for
a gallon of regular unleaded gas is up nearly 30 cents over the
last month, according to the Automobile Association of America.
Pricier fill-ups at the pump often translate into short-term
sales declines for restaurants, retailers and hotels that depend
on consumer spending. But higher gas prices could also deflate
business and investor confidence that the economic recovery will
continue to grow at its current pace. That could effectively
stop the stock market in its tracks.
How to position a portfolio if gas prices stall the rally:
LOOK FOR VALUE
The broad stock market may have already delivered the
majority of its gains for the year, analysts say. Opting for
specific sectors or companies over betting on a rising tide
could be in order.
"The upside for stocks is limited in early 2012," Barry
Knapp, chief U.S. equity strategist at Barclays, said in a note
to clients Monday. The stock market will probably "muddle
through" until the U.S. presidential election in November, he
wrote.
The rising price of gas is one big reason for the short-term
caution, Knapp noted. He expects technology and energy companies
to outperform the broad market through June.
For long-term investors, technology may be the better play.
Apple Inc's nearly $100 billion cash pile gets the most
attention, but many other tech companies have strong balance
sheets that could portend a wave of share buybacks and
dividends.
And despite the technology sector's 14 percent gain so far
this year, there are few signs of a bubble in the making. The
S&P information technology index currently yields 1
percent and trades at 14.6 times earnings, only slightly more
than the multiple of the broad index.
The $2.2 billion Vanguard Information Technology ETF
, for instance, is weighted toward very large tech
companies. Apple, International Business Machines Corp,
and Microsoft Corp make up nearly a third of the assets
in the exchange-traded fund, which charges 19 cents per $100
invested and yields 1.4 percent.
Pankaj Patel, a quantitative research analyst at Credit
Suisse, recommends buying value stocks with positive momentum,
as evidenced by beating sales estimates or improving margins in
recent earnings reports. Among them: Dean Foods Co,
apparel maker VF Corp and Jarden, the company
behind brands like Mr. Coffee and Crock Pot.
Shares of VF Corp are up nearly 11 percent over the last
month after its quarterly earnings beat Wall Street estimates on
the strength of its Timberland brand. The company, which also
makes Wrangler jeans, The North Face outdoor gear and Vans
shoes, offers a dividend yield of 2 percent.
Matthew Kaufler, a portfolio manager of the $904 million
Federated Clover Value fund, said he was looking for
companies that are changing their strategies in some way and
whose strong balance sheets could help them weather a slowdown
brought on by higher gas prices.
One pick: insurer Allstate Corp. "This is a company
that has shown that it's ready to give up market share in
Florida and New York in order to make those important markets
more profitable," he said, noting that the company has raised
rates and improved underwriting standards in those states.
Allstate could have momentum in its favor, too. Its
operating income nearly tripled in the fourth quarter from a
year earlier, in part because of an average 7.8 percent rate
increase in its homeowner insurance line. Its shares are up 14
percent since the start of the year and trade at 20 times
earnings. The company pays a dividend yield of 2.8 percent.
FIND CONSUMER STAPLES OVERSEAS
Last year's volatile market has helped make traditional
defensive plays, like the utility sector, expensive. Instead,
consider what at first seems nutty: looking toward Europe for a
cheaper measure of safety.
Global consumer staple companies that are based in Europe
continue to trade at a discount to their U.S. counterparts
because they have been unfairly hit by the European Union's debt
crisis, said Vadim Zlotnikov, chief market strategist at
Bernstein Research.
These global brands offer investors two benefits: They tend
to offer large dividends, and they are building strong positions
in growing emerging markets.
Nestle SA, for instance, is the dominant company
in the packaged food business in Latin America, Zlotnikov said.
L'Oreal SA is second only to Procter & Gamble Co
in China's personal care market, while SAB Miller
ranks second in India's alcohol market.
These European-based companies tend to be cheaper because of
concerns about Europe's fiscal health. Nestle, for instance,
trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 18, compared with nearly
20 for U.S.-based P&G.
The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples ETF is an
option for investing more broadly in global brands building
market share in emerging markets. Nestle, British American
Tobacco Plc and Unilever Plc are among the top
holdings of the $451 million fund, which charges 48 cents per
$100 invested and yields 2.4 percent.
