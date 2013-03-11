(Corrects to add reference to BASF in second paragraph, also
DOHA, March 10 Qatar has discovered a small
offshore field containing about 2.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of
natural gas, the country's first gas find since 1971, its energy
minister said on Sunday.
The discovery was made at the 4-North offshore block near
Qatar's massive North Field by a consortium which includes
Germany's Wintershall (part of BASF ) and Japan's
Mitsui, Qatari energy minister Mohammed al-Sada told a news
conference in Doha.
Qatar's North Field is the world's largest non-associated
gas field, containing nearly 900 tcf, and the new find
represents just 0.28 percent of the country's proven reserves.
"Though this amount is relatively small in comparison to the
North Field, it signifies our commitment to continuing our
exploration activities. We currently have six active exploration
blocks, and we are intensifying our exploration efforts," Sada
said.
"We will look at options including the possibility of using
the gas at one of our existing facilities, which would make the
project highly profitable," Sada said.
According to the latest BP Statistical review,
Qatar's proved gas reserves stood at 884.5 tcf, or around 12
percent of global gas reserves, at the end of 2011.
