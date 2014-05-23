* Deal could be this year's top oil and gas investment
* Agreed gas price is cheaper than Asian spot LNG
* Price is in line with recent Gazprom discounts to Europe
* China agrees $25 billion prepayment
May 23 China and Russia signed a $400 billion
gas supply deal on Wednesday, securing the world's top energy
user a major source of fuel and opening up a new market for
Moscow as it risks losing European customers over the Ukraine
crisis.
Below is a summary of development and its costs:
ROUTE - The 4,000 kilometre "Power of Siberia" pipeline,
spanning marshlands, mountains and seismic zones, will mainly
take gas from the 1.2 trillion cubic metre East Siberian
Chayanda gas field and pump it to China's main consumption
centres near its eastern coast.
Russia will begin delivering from 2018, building up
gradually to 38 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year.
It is also planned to have an offshoot to supply Gazprom's
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects at Sakhalin and
Vladivostok to serve major buyers such as Japan and South Korea.
MAP-here
GAS PRICE: No price has been officially announced, but
sources say it is around $350-380 per thousand cubic metres.
This would benefit China as it is cheaper than Asian spot
LNG prices. Russia also benefits as industry sources say it is
in line with recent European discounts and still slightly above
its break even costs.
CHART-Global gas prices: link.reuters.com/jyf59v
PRICING FORMULA: The pricing formula is based on a basket of
crude oil products, including a take-or-pay contractual
obligation for China to take the gas even when it does not need
it or it must pay a fine.
China's National Development and Reform Commission is
raising domestic gas prices in key consumption centres to
reflect growing gas import costs, paving the way for Russian
imports, which are more expensive than Turkmen supplies it
already imports.
PRE-PAYMENTS: Russia and China have agreed in principle on a
$25 billion prepayment under the deal, according to Alexander
Medvedev, chief executive of Gazprom Export, although he added
that "details are being discussed."
DEVELOPMENT COSTS: The overall cost for the Chayanda and
Kovykta upstream development, which geologists say is more
complex than Russian west Siberian gas fields, and the pipeline
and processing costs will likely exceed $50 billion, and Wood
Mackenzie says it will be "one of the largest oil and gas
investment decisions of the year."
Russia plans to invest $55 billion in exploration and
pipeline construction to China's border, and China's CNPC said
it would build the Chinese section of the pipeline.
(Compiled by Henning Gloystein, Oleg Vukmanovic, Vladimir
Soldatkin, and Amran Abocar; editing by Anna Willard and Giles
Elgood)