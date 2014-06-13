SEOUL, June 13 Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS)
is on track to complete construction of three new
liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks by end-July for its
upcoming fourth import terminal and is currently testing them, a
company spokesman said on Friday.
South Korea's state-run gas company is building a total of
12 storage tanks at its fourth LNG import terminal that is
coming up in the city of Samcheok, more than 250 kilometres east
of Seoul.
KOGAS, the world's largest corporate buyer of LNG, aims to
complete another six tanks by the end of June 2016 and the
remaining three by the end of May 2017, he said.
The firm currently has a total of 4 million tonnes of
storage capacity at its existing three terminals. The new
terminal will add a combined capacity of 2.6 million kilolitres,
or 1.3 million tonnes, according to a company document.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)