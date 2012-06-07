KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 The South Stream's gas pipeline consortium expects to make a final investment decision on the project before the end of the year, even as Europe grapples with a debt crisis, a senior company executive said on Thursday.

South Stream, a Russian-backed rival to European pipeline projects to ship gas from the Caspian region, is expected to export around 63 billion cubic metres (bcm) to southern Europe starting from 2015.

Marcel Kramer, chief executive of South Stream Transport AG, said the group was planning for project construction to also begin before the end of the year.

"We will soon have a detailed review to shareholders to show where we stand on the proclamations towards an investment decision," Kramer told Reuters on the sidelines of a gas industry conference in Malaysia.

"We are on track but we are on a road that still gives us logically, with this size of a project, quite a lot of work."

The consortium members held no discussions at any time to consider diluting their holdings in the project, despite the European financial crisis, he said.

"They are all participating in the project and contributing cash ... they have people in the organization (South Stream AG)," Kramer said.

Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom owns 50 percent of the South Stream project, which is estimated to cost more than 15 billion euros ($19.3 billion).

Italy's Eni has 20 percent, and France's EDF and Germany's Wintershall each own 15 percent.

The pipeline has been specifically designed to allow Russia to pump natural gas to Europe by bypassing countries such as Ukraine.

Kramer said the consortium's members did not at any time consider scaling down the project, unlike other pipeline projects in the region.

"There has never been such a dramatic change in the markets for there to be a reason for us to contemplate a smaller system," Kramer said, even if the impact of shale gas coming into the market was taken into consideration.

"We think shale gas may have a role here and there but it wouldn't significantly impact the overall European supply, at least not in the foreseeable future."

Analysts have said South Stream is too costly and that Gazprom would do better if it reached an agreement with Ukraine on gas export terms.

Kramer, who declined to give details of the project cost, said despite the European debt crisis, the project had so far attracted significant interest from banks not just in Europe but outside as well.

"The financial community is looking for robust projects with a long lifespan, this project definitely qualifies for it, it's not a small venture and not easily done," Kramer said.

In November Russia started direct gas exports to Europe through the Nord Stream link on the bed of the Baltic Sea. The first stage of the pipeline has capacity of 27.5 bcm a year, or about a fifth of Russia's total annual gas sales to the European Union. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)