LONDON, June 22 Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site is undergoing an unplanned outage, operator SSE said.

The outage began at 1845 local time (1745 GMT) on June 20, and will reduce the facility's ability to handle gas injections to zero.

The outage is expected to end at 1800 local time on Monday, SSE said in a market update. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)