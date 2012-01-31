TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's top city gas supplier Tokyo Gas Co said on Tuesday it plans to boost gas sales 12.2 percent to 15.006 billion cubic metres over the three years to March 2014.

The company also plans to expand its pipeline network 3.7 percent to 56,825 km (35,520 miles) over the same period.

It said it would cut its retail gas prices in March by an average 1.57 percent for customers in Tokyo, passing on the fruits of its cost-cutting efforts.

Company President Tsuyoshi Okamoto said, however, he did not think that the lower prices would lead to any immediate impact on its sales. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)