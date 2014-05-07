* Total plans to sell 10 pct stake in Shah Deniz II -sources
* Statoil has completed sale of 10 pct stake
* Europe seeks alternative gas supplies
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, May 7 Turkey's energy minister said on
Wednesday he expected progress this month in a deal between
France's Total and Turkish pipeline firm Botas in
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II natural gas project.
Sources with knowledge of the matter said in February that
Total planned to sell its 10 percent stake in the Shah Deniz II
gas field.
"We're expecting some developments in respect with this deal
this month," Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters
on Wednesday without providing details.
Norway's Statoil said on Tuesday that it completed
the sale of a 10 percent stake in Shah Deniz II and the South
Caucasus Pipeline for a consideration of $1.45 billion.
It sold a 3.33 percent stake to BP, the project's
technical operator, and a 6.67 percent stake to Azeri state oil
company SOCAR while retaining a 15.5 percent stake.
Azerbaijan's biggest gas field, Shah Deniz is being
developed by consortium partners BP, Statoil, SOCAR and
others.
Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006 and has an
annual production capacity of about 10 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of natural gas.
The next phase, Shah Deniz II, is important for Europe as an
alternative to gas from Russia's Gazprom. It is
expected to produce 16 bcm of gas per year from around 2019,
with 10 bcm earmarked for Europe and 6 bcm for Turkey.
RUSSIAN GAS AND EUROPE
Yildiz said that the crisis in Ukraine, which is a transit
route for Russian gas supplies to Europe, created a new impetus
for countries to think about alternative supplies.
"Norway, for example, will start delivering more gas (to
other European countries) at some point than Russia does right
now," he said.
"What we are also trying to do right now is putting efforts
to speed up projects such as TANAP, which is becoming more and
more important."
The Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP)
will run from the Turkish-Georgian border to Turkey's borders
with Bulgaria and Greece. The preliminary cost has been
estimated at $20 billion.
Yildiz said construction was expected to be completed by the
end of 2018 in order to start deliveries of gas from Shah Deniz
II in 2019.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jason Neely)