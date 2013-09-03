ASHGABAT, Sept 3 Turkmenistan will boost its natural gas shipments to China by an additional 25 billion cubic metres (bcm) annually to up to 65 bcm a year by 2020, Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and a senior government official said on Tuesday.

China's President Xi Jinping and Berdymukhamedov oversaw the signing of a purchase and sale agreement for 25 bcm of Turkmen gas a year between China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and Turkmen state firm TurkmenGas in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat.

"As a result, it will be possible to ship (annually) up to 65 bcm of gas," Berdymukhamedov told a news briefing.

Exports to China stood at 20 bcm in 2012, official Turkmen data show. China has existing contracts to boost purchases of Turkmen natural gas to 40 bcm in the coming years.

A senior Turkmen official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters on the sidelines of the presidential talks that Turkmen gas exports to China would reach 65 bcm a year by 2020. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Anthony Barker)