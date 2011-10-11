* South Iolotan gas field is world's second-largest - GCA

* Auditor's assessment a boost to ambitious Turkmen plans

* China route used to pay off debts (Adds comment and detail throughout)

By Marat Gurt

ASHGABAT, Oct 11 An independent auditor ranked Turkmenistan's South Iolotan gas field as the world's second-largest and raised its reserve estimate on Tuesday for the deposit, underpinning the Central Asian state's ambition to rival Russia as a key energy supplier.

British auditor Gaffney, Cline & Associates (GCA) said the South Iolotan field, which should allow Turkmenistan to become a major gas supplier to Europe and China, contained between 13.1 trillion and 21.2 trillion cubic metres (tcm) of natural gas.

"Turkmenistan's gas reserves are more than enough for any potential demand over the foreseeable future, whether it be from China, Russia, Iran or Europe," said Jim Gillett, GCA's business development manager.

Turkmenistan, a reclusive former Soviet republic of 5.4 million people, holds the world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves and is seeking to diversify exports from its Soviet-era master Russia to China, Iran, and Europe.

The desert nation plans to more than treble annual gas output to 230 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2030, of which it would export 180 bcm. Gas from South Iolotan will provide much of this increase.

South Iolotan is aimed to be the major supplier to a planned increase in gas shipments eastward to China through a pipeline network that snakes nearly 2,000 km (1,250 miles) through Central Asia into China's northwestern region of Xinjiang.

China received more than 4 bcm of gas through the pipeline in 2010, its first full year of operation, and Turkmenistan has said supplies could rise to 17 bcm in 2011 and 20 bcm in 2012, and the two countries are planning to raise annual Turkmen gas supplies to 60 bcm per year, equivalent to more than 60 percent of China's domestic gas production in 2010.

Turkmenistan also supplies gas to its neighbour Iran.

But the country so far lacks infrastructure to export large amounts of gas to western Europe, and the route to China is so far also not profitable.

"The Central Asian pipeline (to China) is not so attractive because Turkmenistan is not earning money from it, merely paying down debt after China bankrolled the pipeline," Andrew Neff, Russia and CIS analyst at Global Insight said.

PIPELINE TO EUROPE?

While the European route offers the highest revenue prospects for Turkmenistan, it is also the least developed and most challenging, analysts said.

Turkmen gas is crucial to the success of a European Union-backed project to deliver energy from the Caspian region through a Southern Corridor that would reduce Europe's dependence on Russian supplies.

Gas from South Iolotan could theoretically be delivered to the Caspian shore via Turkmenistan's planned "East-West" pipeline, from where it could cross the sea to Azerbaijan and link up with the planned Southern Corridor route to Europe.

But analysts said there was no point in European investors developing the findings without expanding the export infrastructure.

"We remain skeptical for the European monetization option," said Massimo Di-Odoardo, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie in London.

"Reaching a political and legal agreement to build a Trans Caspian pipeline remain challenging, despite the renewed effort that the European Commission is putting into it," he added.

"We don't believe that any discovery in Turkmenistan would change the medium term picture on the southern (gas) corridor," said Elio Ruggeri, who is at Italian energy company Edison and head of the ITGI pipeline project, which aims to transport Azeri gas through Turkey and Greece and Italy,

Turkmenistan's gas shipments to Russia, which buys Turkmen gas for resale to Europe, have declined after a dispute between the two countries over a pipeline rupture in 2009.

Official data are hard to obtain in the secretive state, where the word of President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is final, but industry sources estimate Turkmenistan's current annual gas output at 40-44 bcm per year, below the 75 bcm per year prior to the Russian dispute in 2009.

BIGGER RESERVES

South Iolotan sprawls over an area of 3,000 sq km about 350 km (220 miles) southeast of the Turkmen capital Ashgabat.

The latest estimate, unveiled by GCA at a presentation in Ashgabat, is significantly higher than its previous forecast three years ago of reserves between 4 tcm and 14 tcm. The upper range also tallies with the Turkmen government's view that the field could hold in excess of 21 tcm.

GCA said the new estimate placed South Iolotan second only to Iran's South Pars in terms of gas reserves, and ahead of Russia's Urengoy field. GCA's 2008 forecast had ranked South Iolotan as the world's sixth-largest gas field.

The auditor said that the current estimates for South Iolotan's reserves might rise further. Yashlar, a separate field, could contain between 1.45 tcm and 5.0 tcm, Gillett said.

"The current estimated data for both South Iolotan and Yashlar may well increase still further as additional data are acquired," Gillett said.

Gillett said it would take about three years for industrial production to begin at the field.

Four companies -- Chinese state oil and gas firm CNPC, Petrofac Emirates and South Korea's LG International Corp and Hyundai Engineering Co -- won $9.7 billion worth of contracts in December 2009 to develop the field. They will drill and build gas plants.

(Writing by Robin Paxton and Dmitry Solovyov; additional reporting by Henning Gloystein and Oleg Vukmanovic in London, and Barbara Lewis in Brussels; editing by James Jukwey and Keiron Henderson)