* Europe energy supply key to Turkmen foreign policy

* Berdymukhamedov supports trans-Caspian pipeline

* Oil, gas output seen more than doubling by 2020

* Foreign investors focus on energy projects (Adds deputy PM quote)

By Marat Gurt

ASHGABAT, Nov 3 Turkmenistan's leader said on Thursday energy exports to Europe were a fundamental aspect of his country's foreign policy and reinforced his support for a Western-backed pipeline to bypass Russia and pump gas beneath the Caspian Sea.

A Central Asian nation of 5.4 million people, Turkmenistan wants to diversify energy exports from its Soviet-era master Russia to Europe, China and Iran. It is developing a gas field ranked as the world's second-largest by an independent auditor.

"The export of energy resources in the direction of Europe is the most important aspect of Turkmenistan's foreign policy strategy," President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov wrote in a welcome address to officials attending an international forum on energy security.

"The trans-Caspian pipeline system is thus an important project that demonstrates Turkmenistan's readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation with all interested parties," wrote the president, whose word is final in the reclusive desert country.

The comments were addressed to invited guests from member countries of the 56-member Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which includes Russia as well as many Western states.

Turkmen natural gas to be drawn from the world's fourth-largest reserves will be crucial to the success of a project to deliver fuel from the Caspian region to Europe via routes that would reduce European dependence on Russian supplies.

The Kremlin has expressed strong opposition to Turkmen plans to lay an undersea pipeline to Azerbaijan, another former Soviet state, and has described European Union involvement in the project as "meddling."

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said last month a trans-Caspian pipeline should be approved by all five Caspian Sea littoral states -- including Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran -- and not just those through whose waters the route would pass.

Turkmenistan's gas shipments to Russia, which buys Turkmen gas for resale to Europe, have declined after a dispute over a pipeline rupture in 2009. More recently, Ashgabat has issued strong retorts to Moscow's opposition to the Caspian pipeline.

Hungarian President Pal Schmitt is scheduled to visit Ashgabat in the next few days. A Turkmen source close to the energy negotiations said gas supply to Europe would be high on the agenda.

SALES AT THE BORDER

Baymurad Hojamuhamedov, the deputy prime minister in charge of Turkmenistan's energy sector, said the country would consider ways to participate in any future consortium set up to develop a trans-Caspian route.

He said this would be subject to future negotiations and would not alter Turkmenistan's plans to sell gas at the border.

"Turkmenistan works on the principle of selling its hydrocarbon resources at the border," he told the conference.

While the European route offers the highest revenue prospects for Turkmenistan, it is also the least developed and most challenging. The country, meanwhile, is already pumping eastward.

China has taken 16.9 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Central Asia since a 2,000-km pipeline from Turkmenistan started pumping at the end of 2009.

Turkmenistan has said supplies to China could rise to 17 bcm in 2011 and 20 bcm in 2012. The countries plan eventually to raise annual supplies to 60 bcm, equivalent to more than 60 percent of China's domestic gas output in 2010.

A Turkmen government official told Reuters the country aimed to be producing 187.7 bcm of natural gas and 23.4 million tonnes of crude oil annually by 2020.

This would be significantly more than double current production, which is forecast by analysts at between 75 and 80 bcm per year of natural gas and 10 million tonnes of oil. The country itself rarely publishes official production data.

The government source, speaking on the sidelines of a separate international investment forum, said capital investment of around $48 billion was being pumped into nearly 2,500 separate projects in Turkmenistan.

"Large-scale hydrocarbon projects comprise part of this budget. New fields are being developed at an increasing pace," the source said.

These include oilfields on the Caspian Sea shelf and the South Iolotan gas deposit in eastern Turkmenistan, which British auditor Gaffney, Cline & Associates said last month contained between 13.1 trillion and 21.2 trillion cubic metres of natural gas.

Officials speaking at the investment forum also reiterated a forecast for Turkmenistan's economic growth to hit 14 percent year on year in 2011, compared with 9.2 percent last year. (Writing by Robin Paxton; editing by James Jukwey)