ASHGABAT Nov 16 Turkmenistan's estimated
oil and gas reserves have grown by more than 55 percent in less
than six years as exploration has unearthed the resources needed
by the Central Asian state to become a major natural gas
supplier to Europe and Asia.
Baymurad Hojamuhamedov, the deputy prime minister with
responsibility for the energy sector, presented new state data
on Wednesday that showed Turkmenistan's onshore hydrocarbon
resources had almost doubled in size since the start of 2006.
"We are working on diversifying our markets," Hojamuhamedov
told an international industry conference.
A former Soviet republic of 5.4 million people, Turkmenistan
is seeking to lessen its dependence on gas sales to Russia by
opening up new supply routes into China, the European Union,
Iran, Pakistan and India.
The desert nation holds the world's fourth-largest natural
gas reserves, according to BP data. British auditor Gaffney,
Cline & Associates last month ranked its South Iolotan field as
the world's second-largest, after South Pars in Iran.
[ID:
Hojamuhamedov, citing state geological data, said
Turkmenistan's total hydrocarbon reserves as of Oct. 1, 2011,
stood at 71.21 billion tonnes, including 53.01 billion tonnes of
onshore resources and 18.20 million tonnes offshore.
On Jan. 1, 2006, he said total hydrocarbon resources had
stood at 45.44 billion tonnes. The offshore data was unchanged,
while the onshore figure at that time was 27.24 million tonnes
-- slightly more than half of the latest state figure.
Hojamuhamedov, addressing an audience including
representatives of several global energy majors, said the state
geological company estimated total proved reserves of natural
gas at 25.213 trillion cubic metres (tcm) as of Oct. 1, 2011.
The South Iolotan complex, when including the adjacent
Yashlar and Osman fields, accounted for approximately
three-quarters of the latest reserve total, he said.
Gaffney, Cline & Associates's latest assessment of the
field, presented in October, said South Iolotan could contain
between 13.1 trillion and 21.2 trillion cubic metres of gas. It
said the Yashlar field could hold a further 1.45 to 5.0 tcm.
INVESTMENT NEEDED
South Iolotan, which sprawls over 3,000 sq km about 350 km
(220 miles) southeast of the capital Ashgabat, will be the
source for a planned increase in gas deliveries to China through
a 2,000-km (1,250-mile) Central Asian pipeline network.
Turkmenistan is already delivering gas from other fields to
China and has pumped nearly 17 billion cubic metres (bcm) along
the route, which opened in late-2009. The countries plan to
raise annual Turkmen gas supplies to China to 60 bcm per year.
But the country lacks the infrastructure to match its
ambitious plans to supply gas to Europe. The Kremlin fiercely
opposes a plan to lay a gas pipeline under the Caspian Sea that
would lessen European dependence on Russian gas supplies.
Moscow has described European Union involvement in the
project, which envisages a pipeline between Turkmenistan and
Azerbaijan, as "meddling". It says all five Caspian littoral
states, including Russia, should approve any such plan.
Bairamgeldy Nedirov, Turkmenistan's minister for oil, gas
and natural resources, told the conference that "significant
investment" would be required for the country to realise its
plans to boost oil and gas production by 2030.
He said the country was in negotiations with major companies
from the United States, Russia, China and elsewhere with a view
to securing investment in the energy sector.
The minister reiterated Turkmenistan's long-term plan to
raise crude oil output to 67 million tonnes by 2030 and natural
gas output to 230 bcm, of which 180 bcm would be exported.
Current production is forecast by analysts at around 10
million tonnes of crude oil and between 75 and 80 bcm per year
of natural gas. The country rarely publishes official output
data.
(Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Alison Birrane)