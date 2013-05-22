(Adds Turkmen, Chinese, U.S. officials, details, background)
By Michel Rose and Marat Gurt
PARIS/ASHGABAT, May 22 Turkmenistan plans to
begin production at Galkynysh, the world's second-largest gas
field, by June 30, which will allow it boost exports to Asia and
help Europe lessen its dependence on Russian gas.
Turkmenistan, a post-Soviet Central Asian country of 5.5
million which borders Afghanistan and Iran, holds the world's
fourth-largest natural gas riches after Russia, Iran and Qatar.
British auditor Gaffney, Cline & Associates has estimated
the reserves of Galkynysh, named after the Turkmen word for
renaissance, at 13.1 trillion to 21.2 trillion cubic metres.
"This is a very deep field, the total gas accumulation is
very large, so we have huge gas production capacity," Annageldi
Mametyazov, Turkmen deputy oil and gas minister, told reporters
on the sidelines of a conference in Paris on Wednesday.
The deadline for the field's first gas output was timed to
coincide with the birthday of Turkmenistan's strongman President
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov marked on June 29.
Berdymukhamedov, a professional dentist who will turn 56,
holds virtually unlimited powers and is lionised by state media
as "Arkadag" (The Patron) in his reclusive nation, which human
rights groups say is one of the most repressive in the world.
Mametyazov said Turkmenistan's gas output would be higher in
2013. He said he expected production at 75 to 80 billion cubic
metres this year, up from 70 bcm in 2012.
But the desert nation, which pins hopes of future prosperity
on its huge gas reserves, lacks outlets to bring "the blue fuel"
to world markets.
Former imperial master Russia, which was once the
traditional market for Turkmen gas, has cut purchases roughly
fourfold in the past few years to around 10 bcm per year.
NEW GAS ROUTES
Kakageldy Abdullayev, chairman of Turkmen national gas
company TurkmenGas, told a gas congress in the Turkmen capital
Ashgabat on Wednesday the second stage of development at
Galkynysh would allow eventually to boost annual gas export to
China by 25 bcm to 65 bcm per year.
Li Xiaoning, deputy director general at China Petroleum
Engineering & Construction Corporation, told the Ashgabat gas
congress this volume would be achieved in 2020. Since the
start-up of the China-bound pipeline in December 2009, Turkmen
gas exports to China have totalled almost 50 bcm, he said.
Turkmen data show 2012 gas exports to China stood at 20 bcm.
Turkmenistan, which also exports smaller amounts of gas to
Iran, plans to build an alternative pipeline to Afghanistan and
further to Pakistan and India, which is named TAPI after the
countries it will eventually cross.
It has also mapped out another route, to run across the
shallow Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and further to the European
Union to ease the bloc's dependence on Russian gas.
Abdullayev said Galkynysh could feed the two new gas routes.
But despite the strong backing of the European Union and the
United States, the two would-be pipelines exist mostly on paper.
Russia, one of the five littoral Caspian states, has
strongly opposed the Europe-bound route, saying this project
could damage the fragile ecology of the sea.
On the other hand, analysts have expressed serious security
concerns about the TAPI project, which would run across
chronically unstable Afghanistan.
Daniel Stein, senior adviser to the Bureau of Energy
Resources at the U.S. Department of State, told the Ashgabat gas
congress Turkmenistan needed to move faster on its pipeline
projects, because instead of its natural gas China and India
could import liquefied natural gas from elsewhere.
