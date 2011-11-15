ASHGABAT Nov 15 Turkmenistan has agreed
with Pakistan on the price of gas it plans to send via an
ambitious pipeline from its prospective natural gas fields
through Afghanistan, two government sources in the Central Asian
republic told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Turkmen government sources declined to give details of
the price and did not comment on whether volumes had also been
agreed. Like most officials in the secretive former Soviet
state, they spoke on condition of anonymity.
One of the sources said that the two countries had yet to
agree with Afghanistan on a transit price for the gas.
Turkmenistan, which sits on the world's fourth-largest
natural gas reserves, wants to build the trans-Afghan pipeline
as part of its plans to diversify sales from Soviet-era master
Russia to energy-hungry markets in Asia and Europe.
It aims to supply natural gas from its South Iolotan field,
the world's second-largest, to Pakistan and India. The idea of
the pipeline, known as TAPI, was first raised in the mid-1990s,
but construction has yet to begin.
The proposed 1,700-km (1,056-mile) pipeline could carry 1
trillion cubic metres of Turkmen gas over a 30-year period,
Turkmen Oil and Gas Minister Bayramgeldy Nedirov said this
month, which would work out at 33 billion cubic metres a year.
But the route, particularly the 735-km (450-mile) Afghan
leg, presents significant security challenges and will require
Pakistan and India to agree on volumes and price. Participants
must also secure funding for the project.
State-owned newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reported on
Tuesday that President Kurbanguly Berdymukhameov had signed a
joint declaration with Pakistan on the sale and purchase of gas
via the TAPI pipeline.
The newspaper reported that Berdymukhamedov, whose word is
final in reclusive Turkmenistan, had agreed the deal during a
visit to Islamabad on Monday, where he met Pakistani President
Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Yusuf Razi Gilani.
Price negotiations with India, the final country on the
pipeline route, are being conducted separately.
Asked about the content of the Islamabad declaration, the
government source said: "We have already agreed on the price.
The agreement is prepared. The contract is prepared. Only some
procedural issues remain."
The second government source said that, while Turkmenistan
and Pakistan had in principle agreed a price, a question mark
remained over the transit price via Afghanistan.
Turkmenistan's policy is to sell its gas at the border,
while Pakistan planned to buy the Turkmen gas at its own border
with Afghanistan, the second source said.
Pakistan and India, which would consume most of the gas
supplied via the pipeline, have previously said they were close
to signing a supply deal with Turkmenistan.
An intergovernmental agreement signed in the Turkmen capital
Ashgabat in December contained no specific provisions for
security, volumes or gas prices.
Turkmenistan envisages that gas for the pipeline would be
supplied by its South Iolotan field, ranked by British auditor
Gaffney, Cline & Associates last month as the second-largest in
the world behind Iran's South Pars deposit.
The auditor said South Iolotan contained between 13.1
trillion and 21.2 trillion cubic metres of natural gas.
(Writing by Robin Paxton)