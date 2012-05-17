* Says legal issues delay China-bound Uzbek gas supplies
* Keeping close eye on fast growing China for gas supply
* Turkmenistan now only Central Asian gas supplier to China
By Dmitry Solovyov
TASHKENT, May 17 Uzbekistan will start to ship
natural gas to China via a pipeline running from Central Asia
this year, and plans to supply up to 4 billion cubic metres
(bcm) by end of the year, a senior Uzbek official told Reuters
on Thursday.
The Central Asian pipeline network, launched in 2009, spans
about 2,000 km (1,250 miles) from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and
Kazakhstan before reaching China's northwestern Xinjiang
province.
"We can start shipping our gas right now, but there are some
legal issues which need to be settled," Tulagan Zhurayev, head
of Uzbekistan's state-controlled gas transportation firm
Uzbektransgas, said on the sidelines of the international Oil
and Gas of Uzbekistan conference.
"We haven't started shipping gas yet," he said. "We plan to
supply this year between 2 bcm and 4 bcm. We have the gas and
everything is ready."
Neighbouring Turkmenistan, which holds the world's
fourth-largest natural gas reserves, is to date the sole
supplier of natural gas to the China-bound pipeline.
Uzbekistan, a mainly Muslim nation of about 30 million, is
seeking a place in the lucrative gas trade with the fast growing
economic giant China, and some Uzbek officials have said
shipments of Uzbek gas are set to reach 10 bcm in 2013.
Zhurayev declined to comment on the figure. "Supplies are
definitely set to expand next year, but so far a more realistic
talk is about between 2 bcm and 4 bcm this year," he said.
Nurbol Sultan, the head of Kazakhstan's state gas
transportation company KazTransGas, told reporters last month
Turkmenistan was set to supply 9 bcm of natural gas to China.
Turkmen shipments were set to grow further to 10 bcm in 2013 and
15 bcm annually starting 2014.
The China-bound pipeline had been originally expected to
reach annual capacity of 30 bcm in 2012.
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) has said it plans to
increase the capacity of the pipeline to around 60 bcm by 2015.
(Editing by James Jukwey)