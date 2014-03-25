* Woodside LNG output near capacity, no room to bump up
supplies
* Any cut in Russia gas to Europe would curb LNG flow to
Asia
* Woodside has no plan to sell stake in Greater Sunrise
project
By Meeyoung Cho
GOYANG, South Korea, March 25 Australia's
Woodside Petroleum has little room to boost its
liquefied natural gas (LNG) output and would be unable to pump
more fuel to cover a shortage if Russia cuts gas supply to
Europe over the Ukraine crisis, its head said on Tuesday.
Any disruption of Russian gas through Ukraine would tighten
global LNG markets further, and most likely the first impact
would be on cargoes coming to Asia from Europe, Woodside Chief
Executive Peter Coleman told Reuters in an interview.
"If supplies to Ukraine are cut, which I really think is the
big issue, then some of those cargoes may stay in Europe and not
be redirected into Asia," Coleman said.
In that case, Woodside would not be able to increase its
output - and has no capacity offline for maintenance that could
be restarted - to ship more LNG to customers in Japan, South
Korea and elsewhere in Asia.
"The reality is we are already putting as much supply as we
can to the market place," Coleman said.
The escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine has
raised concerns over supplies to Europe, which relies on Russia
for about one-third of its gas consumption. A halt in supplies
would see utilities looking for other sources, including LNG.
Still, there may not be much impact on the market unless
there is a hardening of U.S. or European sanctions on Russia or
tougher counter-sanctions from Russia directed back at the West.
"If the sanctions continue to increase though, then that
concerns me," said Coleman, who is visiting South Korea for an
international gas conference this week.
Europe ships super-chilled gas to Asia as well as Latin
America, and any disruption to those supplies would hit at a
time when the LNG market is already tight due to rising demand
in those two markets.
Analysts said last week that a brief Russian gas supply cut
to Ukraine looks increasingly likely after Ukraine's failure to
pay Moscow its latest gas bill in full but it would probably be
short-lived.
Any such disruption to Ukraine gas transit this spring that
lasted as long as two months would mean that countries such as
Turkey and Greece would require an additional 2 million tonnes
of LNG to meet demand, said analysts with oil and gas
consultancy Wood Mackenzie on Monday.
Gas prices in southern Europe would rise most acutely in the
event of a disruption as they would have to compete with Asian
markets for LNG supplies, said Wood Mackenzie analysts.
LNG prices in Asia LNG-AS are currently running around $18
per million British thermal units (mmBtu), about $2 less than a
peak of $20.50/mmBtu hit in February.
On its Greater Sunrise offshore project in the Timor Sea
between East Timor and Australia, Coleman said the company is
still waiting for an agreement between the two nations'
governments over revenue sharing.
Once there is an agreement then development options can be
discussed, he said.
A joint venture led by Woodside wants to develop the gas
field using floating LNG technology, while the East Timor
government wants an onshore development that will create
much-needed jobs.
Woodside has already invested several hundreds of millions
of dollars in drilling exploration at Sunrise and some analysts
doubt it will spend more.
Coleman said, though, that Woodside remained committed to
developing Greater Sunrise and no plans to sell its stake.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tom Hogue)