Sept 11 Gasfrac Energy Services Inc
said Chief Executive Zeke Zeringue has stepped down, and the
company named Chief Financial Officer Jim Hill as acting CEO as
it starts an operational review.
Chief Operating Officer Steve Batchelor will also leave the
company, effective immediately, Gasfrac said.
The company, which developed a technology to fracture oil
wells safely with LPG, said it will begin an operational review
to ensure its current infrastructure is appropriate to support
operational efficiency.
Gasfrac said it will also consider appointing new members to
the board.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company's shares, which have lost
about a fifth of their value over the past three months, were
down 16 percent at C$2.40 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.