* Q2 loss/basic shr C$0.13 vs C$0.4/basic shr, yr ago
* Operating expenses rose 47 pct to C$15.4 mln (Follows alerts)
Aug 8 Canada's Gasfrac Energy Services Inc's quarterly loss widened as operating costs rose, and extended spring breakup conditions.
Net loss was C$7.8million, or 13 Canadian cents per basic share, compared with C$1.3 million, or 4 Canadian cents per basic share, a year ago.
The company, which developed the LPG fracturing technology to fracture oil wells safely with LPG, said revenue rose 6 percent to C$14.1 million.
Operating expenses rose 47 percent to C$15.4 million
The company said it expects the North American pressure pumping market to remain strong and overall demand for fracturing services to rise this year.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$8.15 Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets