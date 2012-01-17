(Follows alerts)

Jan 17 GasLog Ltd, a midstream gas company, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $350 million through an initial public offering of its common shares.

The company, which owns and operates Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) carriers, did not disclose how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price.

In a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission the company said it plans to use the proceeds from the offering to make installment payments as per its eight new LNG carrier construction contracts.

Monaco based-GasLog said Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan and UBS Investment Bank would underwrite the IPO.

GasLog said it had applied to have its common shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GLOG."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)