(adds details of the IPO)

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 16 Malaysian builder MMC said on Tuesday it will raise up to 167 million ringgit ($56 million) when it lists subsidiary Gas Malaysia on the main market of the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.

MMC said it expects to complete the listing exercise by the last quarter of 2011. The listing represents about 26 percent of Gas Malaysia's entire share capital valued at 642 million ringgit.

Gas Malaysia distributes gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in peninsular Malaysia.

"The proposed listing will enable MMC and its subsidiaries to accelerate the growth of gas supply and distribution business under Gas Malaysia," MMC said in a filing to the stock exchange.

MMC appointed Maybank Investment to advise on the IPO. ($1 = 2.982 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Min Hun Fong)