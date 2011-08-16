(adds details of the IPO)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 16 Malaysian builder MMC
said on Tuesday it will raise up to 167 million
ringgit ($56 million) when it lists subsidiary Gas Malaysia on
the main market of the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.
MMC said it expects to complete the listing exercise by the
last quarter of 2011. The listing represents about 26 percent of
Gas Malaysia's entire share capital valued at 642 million
ringgit.
Gas Malaysia distributes gas to residential, commercial and
industrial customers in peninsular Malaysia.
"The proposed listing will enable MMC and its subsidiaries
to accelerate the growth of gas supply and distribution business
under Gas Malaysia," MMC said in a filing to the stock
exchange.
MMC appointed Maybank Investment to advise on the IPO.
($1 = 2.982 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Min Hun Fong)